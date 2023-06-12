Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement until MON 3:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.