The Munster area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 74-degree low is forecasted. There is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
It won't be raining all the time, but have the umbrella ready to go Friday and through the weekend. Find out what temperatures are looking like in our weekend forecast sponsored by NIPSCO.
Today is looking very nice in the Region, but as has been the case lately, we won't be staying dry for long. Showers will be with us once again for Friday. Here's when and where rain is most likely.
Thanks to yesterday's cold front, today will be much drier, but cooler in NWI. It won't be long before things get wet again though. Find out when rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Wet weekend ahead with a small chance of severe storms both Friday evening and Saturday in the Region
A cold front will slowly work over Northwest Indiana this evening through Saturday night. Lots of rain expected with it and severe storms can't be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
It will be a warm day in Munster. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The area w…
Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low te…
This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 62F. Winds light …
Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. The a…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Models are …