Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2021 in Munster, IN

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement from MON 7:00 AM CDT until MON 6:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

