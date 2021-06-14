The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement from MON 7:00 AM CDT until MON 6:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. …
Munster's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Sa…
The Munster area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
For the drive home in Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatu…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clo…
For the drive home in Munster: A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster …
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. D…
For the drive home in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecas…
For the drive home in Munster: Clear. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Munster. It looks like it will be a …
This evening's outlook for Munster: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rai…