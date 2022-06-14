The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 107. A 76-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until WED 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
The strong storms that moved over the northern part of the Region have left the area. No additional severe storms are expected. Stray showers end tonight. Very hot and humid for Tuesday.
A Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Watch have been issued for Northwest Indiana until 11 p.m. this evening. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information on the threats and timing.
As a warm front lifts across Northwest Indiana this afternoon, showers and storms look likely and some could be severe. Then the heat is on for Tuesday. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for northern Porter and Lake counties, until 8:15 p.m. tonight.
It won't be raining all the time, but have the umbrella ready to go Friday and through the weekend. Find out what temperatures are looking like in our weekend forecast sponsored by NIPSCO.
Today is looking very nice in the Region, but as has been the case lately, we won't be staying dry for long. Showers will be with us once again for Friday. Here's when and where rain is most likely.
Watch now: Wet weekend ahead with a small chance of severe storms both Friday evening and Saturday in the Region
A cold front will slowly work over Northwest Indiana this evening through Saturday night. Lots of rain expected with it and severe storms can't be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
It will be a warm day in Munster. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The area w…
Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low te…