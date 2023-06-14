Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2023 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms …
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We'll see su…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tod…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Munster. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. It should b…
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…