Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2021 in Munster, IN

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.