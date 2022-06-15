The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until WED 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2022 in Munster, IN
The strong storms that moved over the northern part of the Region have left the area. No additional severe storms are expected. Stray showers end tonight. Very hot and humid for Tuesday.
A Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Watch have been issued for Northwest Indiana until 11 p.m. this evening. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information on the threats and timing.
As a warm front lifts across Northwest Indiana this afternoon, showers and storms look likely and some could be severe. Then the heat is on for Tuesday. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest, authorities said.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for northern Porter and Lake counties, until 8:15 p.m. tonight.
It won't be raining all the time, but have the umbrella ready to go Friday and through the weekend. Find out what temperatures are looking like in our weekend forecast sponsored by NIPSCO.
Not only will we see record breaking high temperatures in Northwest Indiana today and tomorrow, but it's going to be humid as well. See how hot it's going to feel in our latest weather update.
Today is looking very nice in the Region, but as has been the case lately, we won't be staying dry for long. Showers will be with us once again for Friday. Here's when and where rain is most likely.
Watch now: Wet weekend ahead with a small chance of severe storms both Friday evening and Saturday in the Region
A cold front will slowly work over Northwest Indiana this evening through Saturday night. Lots of rain expected with it and severe storms can't be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
