Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement until FRI 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2023 in Munster, IN
