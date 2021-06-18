The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Munster: Clear. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Munster. It looks like it will be a …
Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. …
The Munster area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Munster's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Sa…
Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms likely late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds S…
Munster's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the …
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect peri…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
Today's temperature in Munster will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fai…
For the drive home in Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Munster. It looks t…