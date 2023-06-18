Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2023 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We'll see su…
Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. It shoul…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tod…
Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies ar…