Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms likely late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds S…
For the drive home in Munster: Clear. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Munster. It looks like it will be a …
This evening in Munster: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are pred…
Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. …
Munster's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and cloud…
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect peri…
Today's temperature in Munster will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fai…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
This evening in Munster: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degr…