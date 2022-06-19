Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2022 in Munster, IN

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.