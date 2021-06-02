The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2021 in Munster, IN
