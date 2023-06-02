Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2023 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Munster. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Muns…
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
The Munster area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see …
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 deg…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your …