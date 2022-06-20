Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2022 in Munster, IN
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest, authorities said.
The strong storms that moved over the northern part of the Region have left the area. No additional severe storms are expected. Stray showers end tonight. Very hot and humid for Tuesday.
Not only will we see record breaking high temperatures in Northwest Indiana today and tomorrow, but it's going to be humid as well. See how hot it's going to feel in our latest weather update.
A Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Watch have been issued for Northwest Indiana until 11 p.m. this evening. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information on the threats and timing.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for northern Porter and Lake counties, until 8:15 p.m. tonight.
As a warm front lifts across Northwest Indiana this afternoon, showers and storms look likely and some could be severe. Then the heat is on for Tuesday. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
