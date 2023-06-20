The Munster area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2023 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Munster area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect peri…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Partly cloudy ski…
Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. It shoul…
Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies ar…