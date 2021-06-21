Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tornado Warning from MON 12:00 AM CDT until MON 12:45 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2021 in Munster, IN
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
