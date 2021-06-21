 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2021 in Munster, IN

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2021 in Munster, IN

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tornado Warning from MON 12:00 AM CDT until MON 12:45 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts