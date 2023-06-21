Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2023 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Munster area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect peri…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Partly cloudy ski…
Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. It shoul…
The Munster area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. I…
Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…