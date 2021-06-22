It will be a warm day in Munster. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement until TUE 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Munster, IN
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
