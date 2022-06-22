The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2022 in Munster, IN
Very hot today in NWI. A cold front will bring some relief for Wednesday though and a chance for showers and storms. See when rain is most likely and how much we'll cool in our updated forecast.
High temperatures will be near record levels Monday afternoon, but the humidity won't be bad. Both temps and humidity will increase for Tuesday though. See how hot it will get in our latest forecast.
The strong storms that moved over the northern part of the Region have left the area. No additional severe storms are expected. Stray showers end tonight. Very hot and humid for Tuesday.
