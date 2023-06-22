Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2023 in Munster, IN
