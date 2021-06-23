Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2021 in Munster, IN

Munster will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 7:00 AM CDT until THU 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
