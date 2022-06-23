The Munster area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Isolated showers this morning in the Region, but drier, cooler air behind a cold front this afternoon. Track the rain and see how much we'll cool down in our latest forecast.
Very hot today in NWI. A cold front will bring some relief for Wednesday though and a chance for showers and storms. See when rain is most likely and how much we'll cool in our updated forecast.
High temperatures will be near record levels Monday afternoon, but the humidity won't be bad. Both temps and humidity will increase for Tuesday though. See how hot it will get in our latest forecast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We will see clear s…
The strong storms that moved over the northern part of the Region have left the area. No additional severe storms are expected. Stray showers end tonight. Very hot and humid for Tuesday.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect …
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
It will be a warm day in Munster. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. …