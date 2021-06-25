Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2021 in Munster, IN

The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.