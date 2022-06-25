The Munster area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Isolated showers this morning in the Region, but drier, cooler air behind a cold front this afternoon. Track the rain and see how much we'll cool down in our latest forecast.
Very hot today in NWI. A cold front will bring some relief for Wednesday though and a chance for showers and storms. See when rain is most likely and how much we'll cool in our updated forecast.
Very warm, but not much wind or humidity today. Both will increase on Saturday ahead of a cold front arriving Saturday night. See when rain is most likely and how much we'll cool down for Sunday here.
Fantastic conditions for outdoor activities today, but warming up for Friday and rain coming back for the weekend. Track the temperatures and find out when rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
High temperatures will be near record levels Monday afternoon, but the humidity won't be bad. Both temps and humidity will increase for Tuesday though. See how hot it will get in our latest forecast.
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We will see clear s…
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The Munster area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the foreca…