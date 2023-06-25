Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2023 in Munster, IN
