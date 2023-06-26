It will be a warm day in Munster. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2023 in Munster, IN
