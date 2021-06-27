The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from SAT 9:38 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2021 in Munster, IN
