Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2022 in Munster, IN
