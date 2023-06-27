Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2023 in Munster, IN
