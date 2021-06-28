Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2021 in Munster, IN

Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 85% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SUN 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.