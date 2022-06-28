The Munster area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
One round of rain will work over us during the day, but a better chance is expected this evening with a cold front. A couple of storms could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Isolated showers this morning in the Region, but drier, cooler air behind a cold front this afternoon. Track the rain and see how much we'll cool down in our latest forecast.
Very warm, but not much wind or humidity today. Both will increase on Saturday ahead of a cold front arriving Saturday night. See when rain is most likely and how much we'll cool down for Sunday here.
Fantastic conditions for outdoor activities today, but warming up for Friday and rain coming back for the weekend. Track the temperatures and find out when rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We'll se…
Very hot today in NWI. A cold front will bring some relief for Wednesday though and a chance for showers and storms. See when rain is most likely and how much we'll cool in our updated forecast.
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
The Munster area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance …
The Munster area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the foreca…