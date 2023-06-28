The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement until WED 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2023 in Munster, IN
