The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2023 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Expect pe…
The Munster area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The …
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Pa…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. …
It will be a warm day in Munster. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The area will see t…