Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Munster. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Storms may co…
This evening in Munster: Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Rainfall p…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Showers early then thundershowers developing late. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.…
Munster's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot tem…
For the drive home in Munster: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm…
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 d…
For the drive home in Munster: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 68F. Win…