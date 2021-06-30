 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2021 in Munster, IN

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2021 in Munster, IN

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Munster. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts