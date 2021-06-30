Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2021 in Munster, IN

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Munster. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.