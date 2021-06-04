Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2021 in Munster, IN

The Munster area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.