Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.