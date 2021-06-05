Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2021 in Munster, IN

Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.