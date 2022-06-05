Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2022 in Munster, IN

The Munster area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.