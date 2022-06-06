Today's temperature in Munster will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mostly sunny with comfortable temperatures and not much wind in Northwest Indiana today. Our next rain chance is already in sight though. Find out when showers will return in our latest forecast.
Temperatures will be about 20 degrees cooler today than Tuesday thanks to a cold front. A couple more rounds of rain will work over us as well. See when rain is most likely in our weather update.
More wind, but otherwise today is looking like another very nice day in the Region. We won't stay completely dry all weekend though. Here's when rain will be around and what temps are looking like.
Very summer-like weather today and temperatures look to climb even higher for Tuesday. See how warm it will get and when our next rain chance will begin in our Memorial Day forecast update.
Watch now: Wet weekend ahead with a small chance of severe storms both Friday evening and Saturday in the Region
A cold front will slowly work over Northwest Indiana this evening through Saturday night. Lots of rain expected with it and severe storms can't be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
The Munster area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. E…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Munster area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Munster folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tod…
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. …