Today's temperature in Munster will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.