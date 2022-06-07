Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2022 in Munster, IN

Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.