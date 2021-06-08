Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2021 in Munster, IN

The Munster area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.