The Munster area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. I…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Clear. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Munster area can expect a hot day tomor…
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Toda…
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.
The Munster area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but…
Today's temperature in Munster will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house wit…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rai…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Munster community. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. It should …
This evening in Munster: Cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Munster will be warm. It should reach a pl…