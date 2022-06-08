Folks in the Munster area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2022 in Munster, IN
