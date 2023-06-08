Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Munster area. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Beach Hazard Statement until THU 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2023 in Munster, IN
