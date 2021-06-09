Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2021 in Munster, IN

The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.