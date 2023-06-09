Temperatures will be warm Friday in Munster. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.