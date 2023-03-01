Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2023 in Munster, IN
