It will be a cold day in Munster, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 10:00 AM CST until SAT 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2023 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain for Northwest Indiana Thursday, but changing to snow Thursday night and continuing through Friday
Dry early this morning, but rain will be moving in as we go through the day with a transition to snow tonight. Find out when the activity will…
Rain to start the day, but this afternoon rain will be changing over to snow and a whole lot of it. Windy conditions as well. Get the latest t…
A warm front is working over Northwest Indiana early this morning, but we won't be enjoying the warmup for long. A cold front arrives this aft…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Sunday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degree…