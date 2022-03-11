Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 3:00 PM CST until SAT 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2022 in Munster, IN
